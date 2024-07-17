SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Deylen Miley has been chosen as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 14, marking the second straight week that a Grizzlie has received a weekly honor after Peter Zimmermann won the league’s Player of the Week Award for the week ending July 7.

Though the 26-year old from Bryan, Ohio made just one appearance on the week, it was positively dominant, as he started Game 1 of a doubleheader on the road at Windy City on Wednesday night. Over six shutout innings, the right-hander allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 12 ThunderBolts batters to tie his season and career high, helping lead the Grizzlies to a sweep of the twin-bill and a series win.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was also his second start in a row with 12 strikeouts, as well as his fifth straight “quality start” for the Grizzlies, having led Gateway to four wins in that span. Entering the all-star break, Miley leads the Frontier League with a whopping 90 strikeouts in just 58 1/3 innings pitched, putting him on pace to set a Grizzlies record for a single season. He has also limited opposing batters to a .191 average, the lowest among all pitchers in the league that have thrown at least 50 innings on the year.

Miley is the fourth Gateway pitcher in the last three seasons to win the Pitcher of the Week award, joining Brendan Feldmann in 2022 as well as both Lukas Veinbergs and Colton Easterwood from 2023. Coincidentally, Easterwood’s award also came after the last week of games before the all-star break last year.

Now sitting at 32-24, having once again tied their season-high water mark of eight games over .500, the Grizzlies will rest up this week during the Frontier League All-Star break before returning to action on Friday, July 19, on the road against the Schaumburg Boomers, with first pitch of the series opener scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

More like this: