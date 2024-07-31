SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies opened the second half of their home stand on Tuesday night with a thud, allowing three home runs while scoring just one run offensively and leaving 13 men on base in an 11-1 loss to the New Jersey Jackals at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Things fell apart early on Tyler Cornett (5-2) in the second inning, as the visitors scored five runs on seven hits in the inning, including four straight knocks with two outs, to take a 5-0 lead. The Grizzlies would respond with their lone run of the night, on a two-out RBI infield single by Cole Brannen that cut the deficit to 5-1.

Kaleb Hill would do his best to hold the line there, pitching four and one-third innings of relief while surrendering just two hits. The two hits, however, came back-to-back in the sixth inning on a double and a two-run home run by Arbert Cipion, ballooning the deficit to 7-1. A three-run home run in the seventh off Nathanial Tate would make the score 10-1, and Cipion’s second home run of the contest, a solo shot in the eighth against Tate Wargo, accounted for the final score.

The Grizzlies offense got runners on base in every single inning of the game, and drew eight walks off the New Jersey pitching staff, but was unable to muster up any runs in the lopsided defeat, just the third this year of 10 runs or more for the club. The 13 total runners on base tied a season-high as well.

The Grizzlies will now look to even the series and bounce back quickly on Wednesday, July 31, with Deylen Miley on the mound against the Jackals’ Dylan Sabia. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Deaf Awareness Night - July 31

This year, the Grizzlies are partnering with the Lions of Illinois Foundation to help create a memorable fan experience for hearing-impaired individuals. The Grizzlies are also working with MindsEye, an organization that provides audio descriptions for people who are blind or partially sighted. This can be utilized through the MindsEye app, which is free to download.

Elvis Night - August 1

Elvis has entered the building! Join us for a pregame concert with Elvis from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Meet the King and take a picture with him on the concourse. We're having a sock hop at the ballpark, so dress up and join the fun. Celebrate August 1st with us—kids aged 12 and under get in FREE!

