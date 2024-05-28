WASHINGTON, PA. – The Gateway Grizzlies got three RBIs from catcher Kevin Krause and a great effort on the mound from Ryne Moore (1-1), who ended up going the distance in a rain-shortened, six-inning victory over the Washington Wild Things by a final score of 4-0 at Wild Things Park on Sunday night.

Just like on Saturday night, the Grizzlies went ahead in the top of the third inning, as they put together a three-hit frame against Wild Things starter Jordan DiValerio (2-1). With Abdiel Diaz and Andrew Moritz on third and second base, respectively, Krause came up clutch with a single over the leaping second baseman, scoring both runners for a 2-0 Grizzlies lead.

In the fifth inning, the Grizzlies would double their advantage with a pair of RBI doubles. Moritz ended up scoring all the way from first base on another hit by Krause, a double pulled past the diving third baseman and down the left field line to give Gateway a 3-0 lead. Krause advanced to third on the late throw to home plate, and two batters later, with two outs, D.J. Stewart came up with an RBI double of his own to right-center field, giving the Grizzlies a 4-0 advantage.

The rest of the game belonged to Moore, as the right-hander flashed brilliance over six shutout innings, walking just one and striking out four. He was credited with the complete game shutout when heavy rain began to fall in the middle of the seventh inning before Washington came to bat, and after a delay of over an hour, the rest of the game was called off.

Having won the road series in Washington for the first time since 2019 and completed a 5-1 road trip to improve to 9-6 on the season, the Grizzlies will return home to Sauget to open up a six-game home stand on Tuesday, May 28, against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch at Grizzlies Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Brilliant Pitching Leads Grizzlies To Shutout Win

The Gateway Grizzlies got outstanding pitching from starter Teague Conrad (1-0) and five relievers on Saturday night at Wild Things Park, holding the home team to just two singles while racking up 14 strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout win over the Washington Wild Things to even the weekend series at one game apiece.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the third, Gateway got both of their runs on four hits against Washington starter Zach Kirby (1-1). Jose Alvarez led off with a single, and was replaced at first base by Abdiel Diaz on a fielder’s choice. Diaz then was put in motion, and Andrew Moritz smacked an RBI triple out to center field, making the score 1-0. Gabe Holt followed Moritz with an RBI bloop single over the drawn-in Wild Things infield to double the Grizzlies lead to 2-0.

Gateway would have opportunities to add on insurance throughout the rest of the game, as they had a runner reach base safely in every inning. They would not need it, however, thanks to Conrad, as the rookie right-hander pitched five and one-third innings in just his second pro start, striking out six to work around three walks and two hits allowed, both singles by Washington’s Tyreque Reed. He left with the tying runs on base and one out in the sixth inning, but Nate Garkow picked up two strikeouts to keep the shutout going.

After Garkow led off the seventh by walking Ricardo Sanchez, Matt Hickey picked him up by getting out of the jam with a strikeout of his own after a pair of ground balls. In the eighth and ninth, the Wild Things would not once bring the tying run to the plate, as Osvaldo Berrios struck out the side in order in the eighth, and Lukas Veinbergs fanned two in a 1-2-3 ninth, completing the combined road blanking and ending the home team’s nine-game win streak.

Having now clinched a winning road trip with their fourth win of the week, Gateway will look to win the series in the finale on Sunday, May 26, at Wild Things Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. CT.

Grizzlies Drop Pitcher’s Duel In Washington

The Gateway Grizzlies lost a close, pitcher’s duel to the Washington Wild Things on Friday night by a final score of 4-1 at Wild Things Park, seeing their three-game win streak snapped on the road while Washington won their ninth straight contest.

In the second inning, the Wild Things broke the 0-0 deadlock on an RBI double by J.C. Santini off Collin Sullivan (0-2), followed by an RBI groundout by Robert Chayka that made the score 2-0. That margin would not last long, as Andrew Moritz led off the top of the third inning with a single, stole second base, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Cole Brannen, drawing the Grizzlies within 2-1.

But that was the only run they could muster against Wild Things ace Kobe Foster (2-0), with the left-hander pitching seven innings to get the win. The Wild Things added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an RBI fielder’s choice by Chayka, and an error by Abdiel Diaz, respectively, when his throw hit a baserunner sliding into third and skipped away, producing the final 4-1 margin.

Gateway will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series on Saturday, May 25, at 6:05 p.m. CT, sending Teague Conrad to the mound against Washington right-hander Zach Kirby.

More like this: