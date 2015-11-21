EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls again finished in the top 15 at the IHSA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at New Trier High School with Bailey Grinter and Kate May earning the top five places in their three events.

The Tigers finished in 13th place with 33 points, behind first place Rosary, who won the state team title with 192 points. Lake Forest posted 154 points, followed by St. Charles (122.5); Loyola Academy (105); and New Trier (81).

Grinter was third in the 50 free with a time of 22.95. Daria Pyshnenko of Lake Forest finished first in 22.59; Avery Braunecker was second (22.81). Grinter was fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.93). Carly Kranmer of Plainfield won the 100 back (54.53).

May placed fifth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.69. Carly Kramer of Plainfield won the 100 fly with a time of 54.53.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We were the only team in top 13 anywhere south of Chicago; that is a pretty big accomplishment,” Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said. “We had some fantastic swims in the state meet. All our final swims were in the top five in their events. It was big that we scored more points than last year, 27.”

Rhoten said Grinter breaking the 23-second mark for the 50-yard freestyle is an incredible feat.

“There are not a lot of girls in the world that swim 22 flat in the 50 free,” Rhoten said. “She went 22.6 in relay on Friday for the 50. She definitely has a lot in the tank and if she works on her start and turn a little she will be in the mid-22 to 22-flat range by next year. The Illinois High School Association Meet is one of the five fastest high school meets in the country and to have three girls in the 22s in the 50 is something. Bailey was ninth this year, so that is a huge jump.”

Rhoten said Grinter is being heavily recruited by several major colleges and he sees the future as nothing but bright for the Edwardsville star and he sees her future potential as without limits.

May concluded her high school career on Saturday and Rhoten said it has been great to coach her the last two years and through her younger years with the Edwardsville Breakers.

“Kate is a leader,” the Edwardsville coach said. “I have learned from her and she has learned from me and she has meant a lot to the team. She will also do well in the future at Purdue.”

More like this: