INDIANAPOLIS - Edwardsville’s Bailey Grinter and Kate May both earned top medals in the YMCA Long-Course National Swimming Meet in Indianapolis, Ind., on Thursday.

Grinter placed fifth in the 50 meters with a time of 26.40. May was seventh in the 50 butterfly.

“It was a good swim,” Grinter said of the 50-meter race, one of the more competitive sprints in the meet.

Grinter recently qualified for the 2016 Olympic Trials in the 100-meter backstroke. She posted a time of 1:03.36, under the Olympic Trials qualifying mark of 1:03.39. She said qualifying for the Olympic Trials was "so exciting."

Edwardsville coach Bob Rettle said it was a solid day for his swimmers on Thursday at Indianapolis.

“You can’t be disappointed with two in the A finals in the national YMCA meet,” he said.

