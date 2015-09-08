



EDWARDSVILLE 206, O'FALLON 102:

EDWARDSVILLE - Bailey Grinter, Kate May and Victoria Brady all had multiple wins as Edwardsville opened its girls swimming and diving season with a 206-102 win over O'Fallon at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center late last week.

Grinter was on the winning 4x50 medley relay team, which also had Elizabeth McPherson, Caroline Caton and May. Grinter also won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; May was also on 4x50 freestyle relay team of Jane Russo, Sahar Rabiei and Grinter and won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Brady won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Caton also won the 100 freestyle, while McPherson won 100 backstroke and Lydia Hemings won the diving event over teammate Taylor Seilheimer.

“I think the meet gave the girls an idea of where they want to be,” head coach Christian Rhoten said. “Some of the veteran swimmers wanted to go right at a best time, but still have some work to do. Every meet will influence what we do in training. We will be getting them into top-tier shape. Every meet is a training meet until sectional and state.”

Grinter said she thought it was a good meet for this early in the season and was pleased with her times and the efforts of her teammates.

Rhoten said Grinter has picked up right where she left off qualifying for an Olympic Trials cut in the 100 back in the summer.

“Bailey had a great opening meet and it is good to see she is still moving forward from her Olympic Trials’ cut performance,” Rhoten said.

May was close to an Olympic Trials time this summer and showed she is on the right track to start the season, Rhoten said.

Rhoten also singled out Brady for her two first-place performances and said she shows great potential for the remainder of the season. He also cited freshman Hemings for her victory in the diving competition.

May said the whole team was very energized and happy. “I think we had a good meet. There was definitely a lot of team spirit going on.”

McPherson and Caton agreed with May and Grinter that it was a good way to start the season.

The Tigers' next meet comes Sept. 19 at the Iron Invitational at Normal Community High. Rhoten said the Normal Meet will be high-caliber competition.

