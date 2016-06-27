Edwardsville's Bailey Grinter

OMAHA, Neb. — Edwardsville’s Bailey Grinter, 17, started her quest at the U.S. Olympic Swim trials on Monday morning with a tie for sixth in her heat in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:04.10 at the CenturyLink Center.

She tied with Matti Harrison of Paradise Valley, Ariz., for sixth in the heat. Carolina Hauder, of Waxhaw, N.C., won the heat with a time of 1:02.80.

Grinter qualified for the 50-meter freestyle, which is set for Friday. Grinter is coached by Bob Rettle and Christian Rhoten and is a member of both the Edwardsville Breakers' national team and the Edwardsville High School swim team.

