GRANITE CITY - Elena Rybak of Father McGivney Catholic was her team's only runner in the race in a time of 16:46.10, but she made the most of the chance, winning the individual title in the girls race of the 51st edition of the Pete Robinson/Harry Lang Granite City Cross Country Invitational meet Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2024, at Wilson Park in Granite City.

Zach Thoman of O'Fallon won the individual race, but it was St. Louis University High who won the team title in the boys division of the invitational meet at Wilson Park.

It was an ideal day for the race, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s when the race started, with no humidity and a bit of a cooling breeze blowing throughout, an almost perfect day for the race.

Rybak won the girls race with a time of 16:46.10, with Waterloo's Cameron Crump second at 17:03.20, and Ali Londrigan of Glenwood third at 17:27.80. Ellie Bush of O'Fallon was fourth at 17:34.10, Payton Kuhl of the Blue Devils was fifth at 17:34.10, Edwardsville's Madison Popelar was sixth at 18:08.80, followed by Ashlyn Chopra of the Titans, who was in seventh at 18:10.60, teammate Sophie Rentmeister was eighth at 18:11.60, Morgan Popelar of the Tigers was ninth at 18:16.40, and Breigh Diamond of Belleville Althoff Catholic rounded out the top ten with a time of 18:18.40.

The Junior Billikens won with 44 points, while Edwardsville was second at 64 points, the Panthers came in third with 110 points, Eureka, Mo., was fourth with 182 points, and Civic Memorial rounded out the top five with 194 points, Mascoutah was seventh at 233 points, Triad came in 10th at 270 points, Freeburg was 12th at 344 points, Roxana was 13th with 358 points, Highland came in 14th at 383 points, Belleville West was 16th with 449 points, the host Warriors were 17th at 468 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was 20th at 526 points, Waterloo came in 21st with 556 points, Belleville East came in 22nd with 559 points, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was 23rd with 647 points, Collinsville was 26th at 728 points, and Dupo came in 27th with 735 points.

Thoman won the race at 14:20.50, while SLUH's Jackson Miller was second at 14:21.30, teammate Alex Bendana was third at 14:31.80, Gavin Rodgers of the Tigers was fourth at 14:35.50, in fifth place was Brayden Kloeppel of O'Fallon at 14:37.60, sixth place went to Drew Twyman of the Knights at 14:51.70, Landon Harris of Granite was seventh at 14:54.00, in eighth place was August Talleur of the Junior Billikens at 14:56.30, Hugh Davis of Edwardsville was ninth at 1:56.50, and rounding out the top ten was Mascoutah's Leo Cozzi at 15:01.50.

In addition to Rodgers and Davis, Edwardsville saw Jackson Amick come in at 15:07.30, Colin Thomas had a time of 15:19.20, Colin Luitjohan's time was 15:35.30, Parker Weaver was in at 15:40.90, and Taylor Davis was in at 15:43.60, In addition to Thoman and Kloeppel, O'Fallon had Jackson Gherandini was home at 15:43.70, Cy Hinton had a time of 15L55.20, Xavier Turner was home at 15:57.40, Robert Wocking was in at 16:12.60, and Lucas Donohue had a time of 16:17.20.

Chatham Glenwood took home the girls team championship at Granite City with 47 points, with Edwardsville second at 68 points, O'Fallon was third with 80 points, Waterloo was fourth at 135 points, and Quincy rounded out the top five with 193 points. Mascoutah came in sixth with 197 points, Triad was seventh at 233 points, Breese Mater Dei Catholic was eighth with 236 points, Highland came in ninth at 237 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic was 10th with 290 points, Freeburg came in 12 with 349 points, Alton was 14th with 395 points, Roxana placed 16th with 428 points, Collinsville was 18th at 469 points, East St. Louis finished 19th with 439 points, in 20th place was Civic Memorial with 528 points, and Belleville East came in 21st with 531 points.

The Eagles saw Max Weber lead the way with a time of 15:03.30, while Landon Kearbey was in at 15:36.60. Jacob Cranford had a time of 15:58.00, Logan Kearbey was home at 16:15.90, Tulio Zampieri had a time of 16:35.20, Joshua Cranford's time was 16:51.40, and Glenn Collins was home at 17:18.00. In addition to Cozzi, the Indians saw Lucas Jensen came in at 15:12.40, while Kaine Climaco had a time of 16:26.30. Jacob Chung's time was 16:43.20, Henry Kohler had a time of 16:43.70, Zachary Barshay was in at 16:49.60, and Logan Zurbrugg was in at 17:10.10.

To go along with Twyman, Triad saw Sam Kuckuck have a time of 16:29.40, while Gavin Woolverton was in at 16:30.30, Jacob Ramert had a time of 16:32.40, Michael Schram had a time of 16:43.60, and both Caden Meier and Gray Lipe were in at 17:38.30. The Midgets were led by Mark Rozohn at 16:02.60, with Zachary Duffie had a time of 16:07.80, Caden McCullough had a time of 16:44.70, Brady Marshall had a time of 17:02.60, Lawrence Somosa had a time of 17:14.80, Ben Hepperman was home at 17:32.50, and Reid Huelsmann was in at 18:22.60.

The Shells were led by Wyatt Doyle, who had a time of 15:42.60, with Noah McVey had a time of 16:31.50, Noah Crump was in at 16:35.30, Easton Johnston was home of 17:02.30, Joshua Ervin had a time of 17:21.90, Aaron Shields' time was 18:03.90, and Maurice Sparks had a time of 18:38.20. The Bulldogs were led by Adin Roach, who came in at 15:57.00, while Avery Brock came in at 16:05.20, Donnie Miller had a time of 16:05.60, Sam Huelskamp was home at 17:53.50, Adam Gillison was in at 18:44.00, Zach Smith had a time of 19:07.50, and Grayson Clements had a time of 21:18.20.

Anthony Tillman led the Maroons with a time of 16:11.00, Jack White was in at 16:30.20, Trevor Muskopf was home at 17:25.30, Jay Naylor's time was 17:44.10, and Mason Blair was in at 17:51.90. In addition to Harris, the Warriors saw Joel Fararone in at 17:22.50. while Cleison Miranda had a time of 17:28.80, Josh Martin was home at 17:43.20, Antonio Dean was home at 19:00.20, Desmond Hart had a time of 19:08.40, and Miller Austin had a time of 19:25.30.

Mater Dei was led by Nolan Goebel, who came in at 15:52.80, while Jacob Robert had a time of 15L52.80. with Jacob Robert was in at 17:22.10, Cam Edwards was home at 17:35.30, Rhys Williams' time was 18:50.40, Parker Huelskamp's time was 19:16.60, and Ethan Becker's time was 20:26.30. Waterloo was led by Jeremy Warden, who came in at 16:51.60, while Chase Wagenknecht had a time of 16:56.40, Luke Warden was in at 17:30.70, Garrett Stratton was in at 18:15.00, Wyatt Hansel's time was 20:04.50, Josh Gerfen had a time of 20:54.50, and Jed Zdroj was home at 21:04.90.

The Lancers were led by Chase Cooley, who was in at 16:23.10, with Kyle Cooley came in at 17:05.30, Christian Hicks had a time of 17:51.40, while Kaden Kraemer was in at 19:14.40, and Jalen Bennett had a time of 19:21.30. First Baptist was led by Henry Kohlenberger, who came in at 17:17.70, while Andre Nava had a time of 18.34.00, J.J. Lostutter was home at 18:44.00, Jackson Moore had a time of 18:45.40, Bondi Devine's time was 19:09.40, and Bryce Khosrovani was in at 19:51.60.

The Kahoks were led by Cooper James, who had a time of 17:50.10, with Camden Reeves had a time of 18:54.10, Will Slazinik was home at 19:42.10, Yared Benitz-Salgado was clocked in 20:00.20, and Ayden Gratzl was in at 20:11.30. Carter Lumpkins led Dupo with a time of 17:43.90, while Keith West was in at 18:11.20, Mason Reyes had a time of 20:18.00, Wyatt Brown had a time of 20:36.00, Jermaine Stanley was home at 20:52.70, Chase Kpppenhofer had a time of 20:58.90, and Jacob Beatte had a time of 21:49.30.

Among runners on team who didn't have enough runners to qualify for team scores. Isaiah Simpson-Kollmer of East Alton-Wood River had a time of 18:08.00, while Adam Jansen led Belleville Althoff Catholic with a time of 16:54.30, while Ethan Schillinger had a time of 17:11.40, Ryan Schillinger came in at 17:34.30, and Brendan Rayl had a time of 18:39.20. Darius Ivy was the top runner for East St. Louis, with a time of 15:23.90, while Demarcus Coleman had a time of 17:52.70, and Marques Mosley was in at 19:09.80. Mark McClaine of Alton came in at 15:47.00, and Devon Yowell had a time of 19:23.00. Rodger Zawodmiak was the only runner for Marquette Catholic, and he came in at 20:04.30. Likewise, Ethan Edwards was the only runner for Jersey, and he had a time of 21:52.90. Aiden Green led Staunton with a time of 17:35.40, while Trevor Myers had a time of 21:56.20, Camden Zumwalt had a time of 22:13.40, and Brady Seelbach came in at 23:02.10.

In addition to the Popelar sisters, Edwardsville saw Willow Jackson in at 18:29.40, Antonella Deavilla came in at 18:36.70, Ava Horsfall had a time of 18:50.10, Emma Thompson was in at 19:08.10, and Cara Kielty was in at 20:19.80. In additon to Bush, the Panthers saw Mae Naveria in at 18:21.20, Madelyn Land came in at 18:24.90, Hannah Lewis had a time of 19:14.90, Sophie Shattis came in at 19:39.70, Gwen Wolf had a time of 19:53.50, and Autumn Gavin was in at 20:18.90.

Brynn Behrmann led the Indians with a time of 19:03.40, while Ryleigh Piller came in at 19:35.90, Chloe Millett had a time of 19:54.60, Abcde Climaco was in at 20:36.20, Milla Cryder's time was 21:03.50, Abby Detering was home at 21:28.70, and Ava Kimmie had a time of 22:29.40. Kennedy Bowman led the Knights with a time of 18:56.80, while Morgan Mason was in at 19:32.20, Bradynn Carey had a time of 20:22.60, Abigail James came in at 20:28.00, Alivia Phillips was home at 22:12,50, Hannah York was in at 23:09.90, and Cameron Powers had a time of 23:14.10.

Payton Frey led the Bulldogs with a clocking of 18:29.00, while Brooklyn Giffhorn was home at 20:21.10, Lola Schlarmann had a time of 20:56.30, Ava McPherson came in at 21:19.40, Rowan Passmore came in at 21:25.40, Elley Segar was home at 21:41.50, and Josie Kircher's time was 21:42.90. To go along with Desmond, the Crusaders came up with Grace Jansen in at 19:41.60, Ava Lock had a time of 21:33.50, Gabi Turkington was in at 22:07.20, Molly Distler had a time of 22:08.10, Bethany Kee had a time of 22:09.70, and Lilliana Roberson came in at 25L50.80.

Alexis Geluck led the Midgets with a time of 21:20.30, while Tessa Drueke was home at 21:25.40, Hayden Geluck was in at 21:27.30, Grace Trentman's time was 21:33.10, Madalyn Finder had a clocking of 21:42.10, Alayna Wesserman was home at 21:43.10, and Abby Sherman came in at 21:45.90.

The Redbirds were led by Monica Klockemper at 20L53.30, while Sophia Helfrich came in at 20:59.50, Aliyah Rehling came home at 21:29.70, Allison Pruitt had a time of 22:03.10, and Jessica Gabriel was in at 28:26.30.

Gianna Stassi led the Shells with a time of 19:54.30, with Bailey Schallenberg-Decker coming in at 21:25.90, Taylor Partridge had a time of 22:52.10, Elizabeth Clouse was in at 23:10.40, Mikaela Murphy had a time of 25:20.60, and Kaitlyn Garland came in at 27:18.60. Catalina Jiminez-Magana led the Kahoks with a time of 21:43.20, while Danielle Cary had a time of 22:24.10, Quinn Hall was in at 22;26.70, Clair Garkie was home at 22:38.70, Morgan Laing came in at 22:45.90, and Sadie Demick's time was in at 26:00.10.

Branae Brown led the Flyers with a time of 21:17.60, Daniya Hill came in at 21:28.00, Shirlosis Stewart was home at 23:24.10, Pea'Ton Walker's time was 26:16.40, Je'Tira Taylor was in at 26:49.20, Markayla Barnes came in at 29:53.10, and Dalyiah Hawkins had a time of 29:59.90. Mya Walker was the Eagles' top runner at 22:10.50, while Olivia WIley had a time of 22:30.20, Taylor Brooks was home at 23:01.80, Lillie Wood was in at 24:33.80, and Josie Davis had a time of 25:43.30.

Bria Johnson was the top runner for the Lancers at 20:25.70, while Aziza Walker was in at 23L13.50, Gabrielle Ortega's time was 25:34.10, Damiyah Griffin was in at 27:23,10, and Emma Rutledge's time was 28:11.70. Among teams that had runners compete, but not enough to qualify for a team score, Charlee Schwaller led the host Warriors with a time of 20:34.20, Elizabeth Genis had a time of 22:38.70, and Itzel Villaba came in at 22:48.60. Brpple Stubbs led Belleville West with a time of 21:39.20, while Kailee Williams had a time of 23:32.20, Eleanor Schmitz was in at 23:55.90, and Jackie Calhoun was home at 25:27.90.

Sabrina Eccles led Marquette Catholic with a time of 22:29.40, with Cassidy Eccles in at 25:09.30, Grace Fischer had a time of 25:13.00, and Isabel Downey was home at 26:40.60. Mallory Lucykow led Staunton with a time of 23:49.80, while Olivia Matesa came in at 25:08.70, Lydia Larosa was in at 25:09.80, and Elsah Clark came in at 25:39.10. Catherine Williams was the top runner for O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, with a time of 25:24.20, while Laura Bittner was in at 25:39.40, Gabriela Neva was home at 26:03.80, and Lilly Finley was in at 27:27.90. Cahokia had two runners in the field, with Zyairra Holt in at 29:32.80, and Dakota Bell came in at 29:39.60.

