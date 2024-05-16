OKAWVILLE - Base hits by both Kenley Hackstadt and Addi Hasheider brought in the winning runs, as host Okawville won the IHSA Class 1A softball regional semifinal over Father McGivney Catholic 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at the Okawville park.

The Griffins were eliminated with a mark of 7-17, while the Rockets are now 10-11 and move on to the final on Saturday.

McGivney took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, with Okawville countering with a run in the home half, with both teams trading a run in the third to make it 3-2 for the Griffins The Rockets then scored three times in the sixth to take the win and advance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nora Mensing led the Griffins with three hits and two RBIs for McGivney, while with both Addi Jones and Julia Behrmann having two hits each, and Morgan Zobrist, Avery Grenzebach, and Maddy Callovini all had hits.

Grenzebach went four innings inside the circle, allowing three runs on 10 hits, striking out four, while Jada Zumwalt went two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out one.

Okawville advances to the final Saturday against Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, who defeated Woodlawn 2-1 in the second semifinal, Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

More like this: