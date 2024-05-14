GLEN CARBON - Day in day out, meet after meet, Father McGivney Catholic junior Jane Cummins has been a consistent force for the phenomenal Griffins girls' track and field squad in the 2024 indoor and outdoor seasons.

This past week in the Virden Sectional, Cummins advanced to state in two relays and the open 1,600 meters. Cummins is one of the most consistent performers on the Griffins' girls track and field and cross country teams.

Jane is a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

Cummins was a member of the state-qualifying 3,200 relay team from the Virden Sectional that consisted of Kaitlyn Hatley, herself, Caroline Rakers and Elena Rybak. The girls recorded a time of 10:37.

Cummins was also part of the 1,600-meter relay with Hatley, Rakers and Rybak, which qualified in a time of 4:13. Cummins recorded a 5:33 for second in the 1,600-meter run at sectional to advance to state. Jane has a best of 2:29.75 in the 800 meters, recorded on April 22 in the Madison County Small Schools Meet.

McGivney won its first girls IHSA Sectional crown with 140.5 points this past week.

The Griffins head track and cross country coach Jim Helton couldn't say enough positive things about his dedicated junior runner.

"Jane has come a long way for us," he said. "Jane runs a 2:24 in the 4 x 800 relay and has run a 1:03 in the 400 in the 4 x 400. She does what is best for the team and competes in any event I ask her to do."

Helton pointed out that in the Madison County Meet his talented runner anchored the 4 x 800 relay, won the 800 and was outstanding in that Griffins' team victory. Cummins won the county 800 with a time of 2:29.75 and was part of the 4 x 800 relay that recorded a time of 10:56.23.

Again, congrats to Jane on her honor as a Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

