Griffins Girls Soccer Team Primed For Post-Season, Blank Maryville Christian 10-0
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic blanked Maryville Christian School 10-0 in girls' soccer Thursday afternoon. Maryville Christian's soccer girls played hard and continue to show improvement.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Mary Harkins paced Father McGivney with two goals. Addie Speight, Nat Beck, Sophia Mineman, Carissa Speight, Devin Ellis, Katherine Empson, Sienna Strehl, and Hayden Etchenson scored goals for the Griffins in the contest with its nearby rival.
More like this: