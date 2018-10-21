BELLVILLE - DJ Villhard hit the back of the net in the final minutes of Saturday’s sectional soccer championship but the Father McGivney Griffins still fell to Althoff, 2-1.

The Griffins felt good heading into half-time, coach Tim Vance, holding Althoff Catholic to a score of zero heading into the second half while battling the wind.

Althoff was able to score two goals before Villhard was able to cut the lead in half for the Griffins.

“We were super pumped and ready to go for the second quarter,” Vance said. “There was still three minutes left on the clock and even in the last 30 seconds I thought DJ was going to get in to get a goal.”

Vance said he was proud of the Griffins character as the boys fought down to the last seconds of the championship game.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Vance said about the team. “It’s not the way we wanted to end but from where we started we’ve come a long way.”

