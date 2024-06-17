GLEN CARBON - The Griffins showcased their determination and improvement at the recent state track meet in Charleston, racing on "Big Blue" for a chance to compete in the Championship Finals.

Despite a valiant effort, the team missed the mark by a mere six seconds. The 4 x 800m relay team, comprised of Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt, Levi Huber, and Will Rakers, finished in 20th place with a time of 8:30.55, just shy of the top 12 finish needed to advance to the finals.

The McGivney boys state track and field qualifiers are the Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month.

The team managed to shave another two seconds off their personal best during the preliminary race, reflecting their mental and physical preparedness.

"Running your personal best in preliminaries defines the team’s mental and physical readiness," Coach Jim Helton said, highlighting the significant progress made by the athletes.

Just two months ago, the team was running close to nine minutes, but the four runners collectively improved by over 30 seconds. The Griffins' effort marks a significant achievement, as this is the first relay team to qualify since 2019.

Alternates for the relay included Liam Boeving, Connor Schmidt, Aidan Schmidt, and Colin Moore.

In addition to the relay, Liam Schmidt competed in the 1600m, finishing in 42nd place.

The Griffins' progress and dedication serve as a testament to their hard work and potential for future competitions.

Again, congrats to the McGivney boys on their Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month honor.

