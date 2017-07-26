DES MOINES, Iowa - The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2017 semester.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton, IL
Taylor Hamberg

Godfrey, IL
Erin Griffin

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students from approximately 40 states and 40 countries. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.

More like this:

Feb 28, 2023 - Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University

May 22, 2023 - Several Scholarships Awarded By JCHS Panther Athletic Club 

Sep 14, 2023 - SIUE Faculty and Staff Welcome Residents During Housing Calls

Jul 25, 2023 - Catholic Charities, Diocese Of Springfield In Illinois Receives 38,565 Pounds Of Food

3 days ago - Illinois State Faculty Unionize

 