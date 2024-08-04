HIGHLAND - Grid Solar LLC Co-Owners Jason Mitchell and Ryan Wagner recently shared some insight into the process of going solar from start to finish, including everything from consultation to design, installation, and more.



Mitchell and Wagner appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to raise awareness of how making the switch to solar really works. Wagner, who typically handles the first part of every project, said the process begins with an initial consultation, for which Grid Solar takes an “educational approach.”

“We sit down and design a system for you - basically, we take an educational approach,” Wagner said. “We’re there to teach you everything you need to know about solar so that you can make a decision you’re confident in.”

After the consultation and some paperwork, Wagner said projects then go into the Project Management phase, and the site of the solar installation is photographed for engineers to review. Once the engineering portion is completed, the project then goes through an approval process for both the local municipality and electric utility company associated with the project site.

“Once we’re basically at that finish line and everyone who has to say ‘yes’ has said ‘yes,’ that’s when we pass it on,” Wagner said, referring to Mitchell, who then handles the next portion of each solar project.

Mitchell said the next few steps of the process involve ordering materials, scheduling the installation, and then going on-site (usually the client’s roof or yard) to begin installing. Weather permitting, Mitchell said the installation process itself usually only takes a couple of days.

Wagner advises clients to be patient shortly after installation, as final inspections by the city and utility can take a few weeks before the panels can actually be powered on - but once they are, Mitchell emphasized the excitement that surrounds each project as neighbors take notice, leading to a solar domino effect and fueling the referrals which are still the backbone of Grid Solar’s business.

“Most of our business comes directly from referrals,” Mitchell said. “While we do some online marketing and stuff, generally speaking as a solar company, we operate like an old-school company; referrals and customer service are our main tenants, so we have to maintain that and we do. Our guys are awesome, our installers. We get great reviews all the time.”

Based in Highland, Grid Solar LLC serves the St. Louis an Metro East regions; find out more about Grid Solar LLC on their website or Facebook page.

For more insights into all things solar, see the full interview with Mitchell and Wagner at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

