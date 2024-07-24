HIGHLAND - GRID Solar, LLC, can help you install the solar panel system that’s right for you.

Jason Mitchell, who co-owns GRID Solar with Ryan Wagner, explained that he has been working toward owning his own solar company for most of his adult life. Now that GRID Solar is here and taking off, he couldn’t be prouder of his team and the work they do to help local customers get the solar satisfaction they deserve.

“We eat, sleep and breathe solar. This is our life,” Mitchell said. “Our crew and Ryan and I both, we have done time at other solar companies before, and it’s just different. It really is.”

Unlike other solar companies, GRID Solar isn’t interested in pressuring customers. Instead, they prioritize customer service and make sure clients are excited about their solar projects.

Mitchell noted that their customers are usually eager to see the solar panels installed, which makes their job more enjoyable. They also have “the best customers,” including people who even send installers home with vegetables from their gardens. The people at GRID Solar are happy to work hard and do everything they can to keep their customers satisfied.

“Our main job, honestly, is customer service,” Mitchell said. “I know that sounds really cheesy and cliché and all that stuff, but it’s a matter of fact. It’s all about being professional when you’re on the job site, do your job, be civil and nice to the customer, and honestly, it’s super easy because the customers are really nice. Everybody’s excited. That’s one of the cool things about solar: The customer is excited to get installed, which makes it easier to do the job.”

Mitchell said the solar installation itself only takes one or two days. In the weeks leading up to the installation, GRID Solar will work with customers to determine what system is best for them. Once installed, the systems are under warranty for 25 years.

They can also help customers understand how their backup batteries can save them money. Mitchell explained that a backup battery saves customers more money than using a generator. The battery uses electricity from the solar panels and requires minimal maintenance compared to a generator.

“The cool thing is, when you install a battery, now you have backup power,” he said. “With battery backup, you actually use that all day every day because you’re using that as your net metering. So while you might spend money on a generator, say $10–12,000, you buy that generator hoping you never have to use it. Now with a battery on the other hand, it costs about the same…but it doesn’t require any fuel because you make it with solar panels, you charge it with the electricity you make, and there are no moving parts so there’s no maintenance on it. And then you literally use it all day every day to help you save money on your electric bill, so you actually get your money out of it.”

As winter approaches, Mitchell predicts that GRID Solar’s business will amp up, especially with Ameren’s upcoming changes to their net metering policy. He encourages people to reach out to GRID Solar to learn more, and he noted that they are happy to talk to you about your options at no cost.

“It’s very high-energy, high-passion,” he added. “It’s not one of those things where the guys just go to work and they’re just slugging along. We genuinely like what we do.”

You can visit their official website at GRIDSolarLLC.com or their Facebook page to learn more.

