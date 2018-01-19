The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the trade of Randal Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Dominic Leone and Conner Greene.

Grichuk appeared in 404 games over the last four seasons for St. Louis. He hit 66 home runs, had 182 runs batted in, and 415 strikeouts in 1291 at-bats.

The 26-year old Leone ranked 12th among American League relievers last season with a 2.56 ERA and recorded 11 Holds in 65 games pitched. He struck out 81 batters in 70.1 innings of work. Leone also stranded 42 of 54 inherited runners, which ranked 4th among A.L. relievers (min. 50 inherited runners).

Drafted in 2012 by Seattle, Leone has pitched for the Mariners and Arizona. He has appeared in 160 career MLB games. Right-handed batters have a career .241 (101-419) and lefties have hit .262 (66-252).

The 22-year old Greene had a record of 5-10 with a 5.29 ERA in 26 games (25 starts) last season at New Hampshire (AA). He was an Eastern League (AA) All-Star and struck out 92 batters in 132.2 IP.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports