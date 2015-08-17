The St. Louis Cardinals announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that they have placed Randal Grichuk on the 15-day disabled list. The outfielder left Sunday’s game before the 8th inning with tightness in his right elbow, which has since been diagnosed as a strain. Outfielder Tommy Pham has been recalled from Memphis to fill the spot on the active roster.

As he did yesterday after Grichuk’s departure, Jason Heyward will slide over and play centerfield for the Cardinals. Brandon Moss will start in left and Stephen Piscotty in right. Pham is capable of playing all three positions, but it is not yet clear if he has arrived from Memphis.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Brandon Moss, LF

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Michael Wacha, P

–Matt Adams was in right field before today’s game being put through a running workout as previewed by Mike Matheny. Besides straight-forward sprinting, the first baseman also did some side-to-side work. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the near future.

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports