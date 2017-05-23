The sample size of the last few days may be small, but for Randal Grichuk there are some tangible results his work is paying off at the plate.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Definitely felt good on the last one,” said Grichuk after a pair of doubles and 4 RBIs in the St. Louis Cardinals win on Sunday. “I feel like I’ve gotten a bunch of balls that have flown out to the track within the last week and a half.”

In his last seven games, Grichuk is batting .292 (7-24) and with his two doubles on Sunday, he leads the Cardinals with 13 for the season. He is second on the team with 19 RBIs.

St. Louis Cardinals Randal Grichuk is greeted at the dugout by manager Mike Matheny, as he scores in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 21, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

More like this: