St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk had his bags packed after Wednesday’s game as today he heads down to Florida for extended Spring Training.

“I don’t know, they haven’t given me a timetable yet,” said Grichuk of how soon he might be able to return to the active roster. “It’s really kind of go down there and play in-game and see how I feel. From there, I guess just get comfortable at the plate.”

Grichuk was placed on the disabled list April 17th after injuring himself easing into his squats routine during a workout.

“That’s why it’s surprising,” he said. “On the accident itself, nothing I felt pushed it over the top. We’re just trying to think hips, lower back, something was not very strong or very secure and then that just kind of put it over the top.”

Over the last few days, Grichuk has increased his pregame workouts.

“Little moments here and there I still feel it,” said Grichuk. “It’s a lot better. Like you saw, I’m throwing, running, doing a little bit more activity running wise.”

“Bending the proper ways, I don’t really feel it,” he continued. “It’s just when I kind of slouch the back a little bit. It’s getting better and better each day.”

After suffering a similar issue in Spring Training, Grichuk and the Cardinals strength team changed his workouts, which they have adjusted once again.

“There’s tons of workouts you can do for your legs that don’t consist of putting the load on your spine like squats do,” assured Grichuk. “Tons of stuff could have aggravated it, we don’t really know. Maybe lower back might have been a little weak, just stress wise and then the squats is what put it over the top.”

Prior to the injury, Grichuk had a home run and two RBIs in 10 at-bats.