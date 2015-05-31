It’s not often that you see a player with the ability to bat lead-off and cleanup, let alone on the same day but that’s what Randal Grichuk provides for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Originally scheduled to bat lead-off for today’s game, Grichuk has been moved to fourth as Matt Holliday (flu) has been scratched from the lineup. Peter Bourjos will now start in centerfield with Grichuk sliding over to left field.

Grichuk has driven in seven runs and has eight extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

“I think most of it is that idea of a consistent at-bat,” said Mike Matheny. “Pure talent’s going to be able to get you some production, but it’s the extended looks that really define the kind of player you’re going to be. Not just particularly one pitch, but being able to handle multiple pitches and Randal’s been answering those questions. I think that’s been more impressive than anything.”

CARDINALS

Peter Bourjos, CF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Randal Grichuk, LF

Yadier Molina, C

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Jason Heyward, RF

Pete Kozma, 2B

Carlos Martinez, P

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports