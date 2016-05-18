(Busch Stadium) A day after coming off the bench as a pinch-hitter to drive in the St. Louis Cardinals only run, Randal Grichuk is back in the starting lineup. He’ll bat fourth and play centerfield tonight against the Colorado Rockies.

“It’s not that you focus more, it’s that you have to be aggressive with pitches over the plate,” assessed Grichuk last night. “I’m a guy when I watch too much video, it’s get in my head. Obviously, when you’re coming into a game you didn’t watch the pitcher’s previous games, you kind of just see what he has if he’s probably going to be a reliever. I feel like I also use that to my advantage of not getting too much in my head.”

Grichuk has now hit safely in six of his last seven games (.320, 8-25).

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Article continues after sponsor message

Randal Grichuk, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Brandon Moss, 1B

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Kolten Wong, 2B

Adam Wainwright, P

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI