–The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Randal Grichuk from the 15-day disabled list on Sunday afternoon. Those expecting an instant power boost from the National League Rookie of the Month for July, however, must wait a while longer.

Grichuk has been sidelined with a strained right elbow since Aug. 16. Certain physical limitations continue to surround him, too, creating a unique deployment plan at present.

“He’s still not in a position where he’d be a bat off the bench or cleared to play in the field,” Mozeliak said before the team’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates, “but he is someone who could be available to pinch-run. So, we thought we’d at least utilize that end of things as he progresses back.”

Mozeliak, speaking on behalf of St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, indicated Grichuk might receive at-bats during the upcoming road trip through Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Chicago. The club will re-evaluate where the 24-year-old stands with his throwing program in another week.

Despite the extended absence, Grichuk remains among the NL rookie leaders in doubles, triples, home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits. He also missed 27 games earlier this season with a lower back strain.

