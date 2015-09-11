Name: Greyson Wayne Carney

Parents: Alicia Smith (Keene) and Joshua Carney

Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz

Birthdate: 8/22/15

Time: 3:56 AM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Laney Smith (3) and Honor Carney (5)

Grandparents: Mary and Jeff Peterson of Bethalto, Dan and Diana Carney of Hillsboro

Great Grandparents: Harold Shirley Mitchell of Moro, Richard and Connie Carney of Hillsboro and Gerald and Ruth Sugg of Greenville.

