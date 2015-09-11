Greyson Wayne Carney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Greyson Wayne Carney Parents: Alicia Smith (Keene) and Joshua Carney Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz Birthdate: 8/22/15 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 3:56 AM Hospital: Alton Memorial Siblings: Laney Smith (3) and Honor Carney (5) Grandparents: Mary and Jeff Peterson of Bethalto, Dan and Diana Carney of Hillsboro Great Grandparents: Harold Shirley Mitchell of Moro, Richard and Connie Carney of Hillsboro and Gerald and Ruth Sugg of Greenville. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip