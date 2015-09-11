Greyson Wayne Carney
September 11, 2015 1:58 PM
Name: Greyson Wayne Carney
Parents: Alicia Smith (Keene) and Joshua Carney
Weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birthdate: 8/22/15
Time: 3:56 AM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Laney Smith (3) and Honor Carney (5)
Grandparents: Mary and Jeff Peterson of Bethalto, Dan and Diana Carney of Hillsboro
Great Grandparents: Harold Shirley Mitchell of Moro, Richard and Connie Carney of Hillsboro and Gerald and Ruth Sugg of Greenville.
