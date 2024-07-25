EDWARDSVILLE - Greta Deist had an excellent meet at the 62nd Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Championships on July 21, 2024, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

Deist was a part of the Sunset Hills girls 13-14 200-yard medley relay team, which came in second at 2:11.22, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:06.71, and also won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:15.75, then took her third consecutive event in the 100-yard backstroke, having a time of 1:05.00. She finished her day as a part of the 200-yard freestyle relay team, who came in fourth at 2:05.57.

Greta is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

All in all, it was a very good day for Deist, and in an interview after her winning 100-yard backstroke race, she expressed her happiness and satisfaction with her results.

Deist also rated her overall performance as solid, but the most important part to her was being able to swim and compete with her friends, which is perhaps the biggest part of the summer season.

"This season, it was pretty fun," Deist said. "I had a good time, and I did pretty well. I had some good races, and it was fun to be with all my friends."

She did agree that the most important part of the summer season was being able to be with friends, enjoying the sport and hanging out with her teammates.

"Yeah, that's the best part about it," Deist said, "is just getting to have time with all the people I like to hang out with."

She also felt the Stingrays, while not having the same kind of numbers as the other teams in the league, did their best and swam well throughout both the season and the championship meet itself.

"I mean, I think we've done our best," Deist said, "We don't have as many swimmers, but yeah, we're doing pretty well, I think."

She also felt that swimming in an indoor facility like the CFAC makes a difference, but in reality, has no preference for swimming indoors or outdoors.

"I do like swimming inside," Deist said. "It's a lot nicer inside Chuck Fruit, and the pools are better. But I like swimming outside, too."

Deist does have a number of goals she'd like to achieve as she prepares to swim for Edwardsville High School this coming fall.

"Well, one of my main goals is to swim in college," Deist said, "and I'm swimming in high school. I want to try to go to state for swimming."

Deist is looking ahead to a very successful future in swimming, and hopes that her career goes the way she hopes.

"Yes," Deist said. "I'm hoping my swimming career goes as I hope, as best as I can."

Again, congrats to Greta on her Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month accolade.

