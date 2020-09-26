EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School swimmers Phoebe Gremaud and Allison Naylor both won two events, and the Tigers swept all eight events on the program in going on to winning a triangular meet over Collinsville and Belleville Althoff Catholic Thursday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers scored 98 points to win the meet, with the Kahoks having 19 points and the Crusaders four.

With the relay races and diving events having been eliminated from the program this season because of COVID-19 concerns, the meet went quickly, and all the Tiger swimmers performed well.

"It was definitely a fun meet," said Edwardsville head coach Christian Rhoten, "it was quick. Without the relays and diving, the meets go really fast, like just over an hour with breaks, so I kind of like that part of it and we can get in a race, then get on with training and that kind of stuff. But, yeah, across the board, pretty good swims, kind of standout stuff here and there. But all the meets are just a gauge of where we're at, and where we need to go from here."

It was the Tigers' second meet of the abbreviated season, and Rhoten feels his team is moving along in the right direction.

"I think they're probably really tired," Rhoten said, "because we've been training really hard, and they're doing a lot of dry land work, so they should be sore, and they're staying mentally tough and being able to swim pretty fast despite having all this extra stuff going on, with wearing masks and all the regulations. But it's not seeming to effect them too much, so I'm a happy coach."

Gremaud and the butterfly swimmers were among the standouts in the meet, with Gremaud winning the 500-yard freestyle, a race she doesn't usually compete in.

"Phoebe Gremaud had a nice 500 free," Rhoten said. "She doesn't really swim the 500 very much, but she had a pretty nice 500 free at 5:26. Our butterflyers across the board were pretty good, right where we were kind of expecting them to be. Had a couple of people jump up in the 100 (breaststroke), like Ally Janson, not notoriously a breaststroker, but has a 1:01.09, which is more than two second best time for her, Lia Kampwerth won her best time in the 100 breaststroke. We're definitely starting to see where everyone kind of fits into the lineup, and we're just going to keep training hard, and prepare for the sectional meet on Oct. 24."

The Tigers started out by sweeping the 200-yard freestyle, with Ava Whittaker winning with a time of 2:04.99, with Maddie Milburn coming in second at 2:09.13, and Savannah Grinter taking third at 2:09.42. Gremaud then won the first of her two events in the 200-yard individual medley, with a time of 2:17.53, with Kylee Strong-Chasteen of the Kahoks second at 2:29.50, the Tigers' Henley Mason third at 2:32.93, Jenna Garella fourth at 2:33.28, and Lily Rawson of the Kahoks picking up a point with a time of 2:59.06.

Janson and Strong-Chasteen shared the first place points in the 50-yard freestyle with identical times of 26.27 seconds, while Pera Onal took third at 27.13 seconds, fourth place going to Taylor Wilkerson, with a time of 27.90 seconds, and Ximina Gonzalez also getting another point for the Tigers, coming in at 29.91 seconds. Naylor won her first event in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 1:00.44, while Whittaker was second at 1:01.72, and Autumn Grinter third at 1:04.59.

Naylor also won the 100-yard freestyle, her time being 56.83 seconds, with Onal second at 57.96 seconds, Milburn third, with a time of 59.45 seconds, Strong-Chasteen fourth at 1:00.78, and the Crusaders' Regan Moody scoring her team's first point with a time of 1:08.36. Gremaud took the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:26.28, with Jordan Mercer second at 5:54.70, the Kahoks' Addie Bicanic third at 6:16.76, and Chloe Harrison fourth with a time of 6:32.41.

The Grinter triplets took three of the top four spots in the 100-yard backstroke, with Autumn winning the race at 1:05.51, Savannah coming in second at 1:06.16, Jenna Garella was third with a time of 1:06.83, and Isabella Grinter fourth at 1:09.80. Strong-Chasteen was fifth at 1:09.90, and Bicanic also gained a point for the Kahoks with a time of 1:14.44. In the final event, Olivia Ramirez won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.65, with Janson second at 1:16.09, Kampwerth third at 1:17.10, Althoff's Natalie Cohn scoring two points with a time of 1:23.36, and Moody also picking up the Crusaders' final point with a time of 1:29.58.

The Tigers host O'Fallon in a dual meet next Thursday, with a start time of 5:30 p.m., then host Chatham Glenwood in another dual meet Oct. 8, also starting at 5:30 p.m. The IHSA sectional meet is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, with it being hosted by the Tigers.

