ALTON - Longtime Alton area soccer Coach Greg Nasello has joined the coaching and training staff of the Irish Soccer Club. “We are pleased to add someone with Coach Nasello’s experience, knowledge and history of success to our roster of coaches”, said Robert Stephan, Founder of the Irish Soccer Club.

Nasello was a 4-year starter at Alton High School where he earned 1st Team All-Conference honors and was selected to attend the U16 US National Team Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He went on to a successful career at Lewis and Clark Community College where he played on the 1982 NJCAA Runner-up team and earned All-Regional Team honors. Following LCCC, Nasello went on to be a 2 year starter at Oakland University, who were Quarter Finalists in the 1984 NCAA tournament.

Nasello earned a bachelor's degree in Biology, specializing in Microbiology with a minor in Chemistry, while at Oakland. Nasello also earned a Master’s in Cell and Molecular Biology from SIUE and has been a faculty member at Lewis and Clark Community since 1993.

“I love the game and cannot wait to be back coaching again in my hometown” said Nasello, who plans to continue coaching at Mary Institute Country Day School (MICDS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where he leads the freshman program. MICDS won the Missouri State High School State Championship in 2020.

Nasello has a long coaching resume, including at Lewis and Clark, Alton High and several years with St. Louis Scott Gallagher. Nasello’s Redbird teams won three Regional Championships and he was named the Alton Telegraph Large School Coach of the Year in 2011. He holds a “C” Coaching License with the United States Soccer Federation.

“Greg coached many of the parents of our current players, as well as many of our coaches,” Stephan said. “He’s known as an effective, no-nonsense guy, who has apparently mellowed over the years” joked Stephan. “Everyone I asked said they would play for him again in a heartbeat”.

With the Irish Soccer Club, Nasello will serve as the Head Coach of the U15/ U16 Boys team and as the Technical Trainer for the U15/U16 Girls team. “I like working with the high school ages and starting with these freshmen and sophomores will give me a few years with the same group of players,” Nasello said.

“By this age players have figured out if they really want to devote themselves to improving their soccer skills and we want to offer them all the resources we can,” said Stephan.

Founded in 2015, the Irish Soccer Club is a competitive youth soccer club serving the greater Alton-Godfrey region. The Irish have boys and girls teams with players ages 6 to 18 and also offer training and programs for non-club members. More information can be found at:

