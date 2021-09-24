O'FALLON – Keystone Place at Richland Creek announced today that Greg Gelzinnis has joined the independent living, assisted living, and memory care community as its Senior Living Counselor.

In his Senior Living Counselor role, Gelzinnis will provide guidance to seniors and families seeking insight into the variety of available senior housing and care options and help them to determine the right fit. “I have loved seniors all my life and believe that their life stories are better than today’s reality tv,” Gelzinnis said. “I am very honored to be a part of the Keystone Place at Richland Creek family and look forward to serving our residents and prospective residents and their families on their senior living journey.”

Hospitality and Customer Service have long been synonymous with the Gelzinnis name since Greg’s grandparents started their grocery store in Alton, IL during the depression. Greg and his mom, Pat, continued the legacy as co-owners of Bluff City Tours – the Trolley Company in the region from 1986-2015. Greg has dedicated his life to the service of others from planning special events to raising money for social services. “It feels very good to have another opportunity to serve in the exciting field of senior living. I really feel like I have come home.” Gelzinnis added.

About Keystone Place at Richland Creek

Article continues after sponsor message

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is a state-of-the-art retirement community located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive in O'Fallon, IL (near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway and Green Mount Road). The community offers independent living, assisted living, and specialized memory care on a rental basis.

Residents have access to convenient services, including chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, scheduled transportation and so much more.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s distinct assisted living and memory care programs provide personal care and supportive services, such as medication management, bathing, dressing, grooming, meals, and transportation.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek is now leasing, with premium apartment floor-plan style and location options going fast.

To schedule an appointment to tour the community, call (618) 576-6178 or visit their website at KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.

More like this: