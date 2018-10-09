JERSEYVILLE - Greg Brown, the Jersey Community High School School Board president and a graduate of the school, was named the Homecoming Spirit winner Friday night at Jersey.

Brown said he was quite honored with the award.

“I feel it’s an honor for me and those in my class,” he said. “Many of us still live in the area and we are a close-knit group. It is a great time to mingle with them during homecoming. There isn’t anything better than being a part of the community of Jerseyville."

The Spirit’s costume was designed to look like St. Louis’ Veiled Prophet. Each year, the past Spirits have a banquet to vote for the team member who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, character and community involvement. The honor has been carried forward since 1954.

