GREENVILLE- Greenville University invites community members, alumni, and friends to campus for in-person Homecoming activities October 29-31.

The theme for the 2021 Homecoming celebration is “History Made, History Remembered.” History will be made as the University inaugurates its first female president, Suzanne Allison Davis, the 13th president in its 129-year history. History is remembered as alumni return to campus and relive memories of years past at their alma mater.

The weekend kicks off with an inauguration celebration held at 2 pm on Friday, October 29, at the Crum Recreation Center on campus. Other featured events of the afternoon include open houses showcasing new features on campus, a parade down College Avenue, a block party on the Town Square complete with food trucks, fun for the whole family, entertainment, and fireworks!

Saturday’s schedule of activities is filled with regular-season sports competitions, alumni games, a special unveiling of the historic presidential portraits, the Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, and various class reunions.

The Alumni and Friends Sunday Celebration will honor the 2021 alumni awardees. This year’s awardees include Distinguished Alumna Donna Saylor ’72, a career urban missionary; Outstanding Young Alumna Nicole (Tucker ’08) Crites, financial analyst and recognized “rising star” in the grocery industry; and The Gene A. Kamp Loyalty Awardee, the City of Greenville, longtime GU partner in growth and development.

All are welcome. Some events may require registration, and some may have a cost. Check schedule and registration requirements at www.greenville.edu/homecoming.



Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

