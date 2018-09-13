GREENVILLE – Greenville University is excited to welcome Lisa Sharon Harper, author and internationally recognized Christian justice leader, to campus Wednesday, September 26, for the third annual Andrews Lecture in Christian Unity.

The lecture takes place at 7 p.m. in Whitlock Music Center and is open to the public.

Harper’s lecture topic, “The Very Good News About Race and Christian Unity,” recalls the title of her popular book The Very Good Gospel: How Everything Wrong Can Be Made Right (WaterBrook, 2016) which is assigned reading for most Greenville University freshmen and seniors this year. She will discuss the subject of her book at a chapel service at 9:30 a.m. on September 26, also in Whitlock.

Harper co-founded and served as executive director of NY Faith & Justice from 2007 to 2011. The organization identifies itself as “a growing movement of churches, organizations, and individuals dedicated to following Christ, uniting the church, and ending poverty in New York through spiritual formation, education and direct advocacy.” Harper then served as the chief church engagement officer with Sojourners from 2011-2017. Her work has taken her to Croatia, Australia, Germany, Ireland, South Africa and next year to Brazil.

Harper has already partnered with Greenville University to act as visiting professor for a series of Justice Ministry courses offered through G.U.’s School of Adult Studies and Bastian School of Theology, Philosophy and Ministry. Each course centers around a pressing national issue and immerses students in educational experiences through readings, lectures and travel to relevant historic locations.

"The Bastian School is blessed by Lisa's partnership in the development of much-needed education for the 21st century church,” says Ben Wayman, Andrews Chair in Christian Unity at G.U. “The Justice Ministry courses are the fruit of her courageous leadership and faithful discipleship. We are excited to welcome her as our Andrews Lecturer in Christian Unity as she helps our academic community of faith see more clearly the full range of God's love for the whole world."

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

