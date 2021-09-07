GREENVILLE - Greenville University will host a preview day on September 25, on campus, for future healthcare workers to learn more about the new bachelor of science in nursing program.

GU made the BSN partnership official with St. John’s College of Nursing (SJC) in March 2021. Students can enroll now for the full program at GU which begins in fall 2022. The new program benefits students by reducing their nursing-school journey from five years to four years.

Courses at GU will include hands-on instruction in prerequisite courses needed for admission to SJC. In a student’s final two years, they will receive upper-division nursing instruction from SJC faculty on GU’s campus, and clinical experience in several nursing specialties and practicum opportunities through HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

The preview day later this month gives prospective students the opportunity to learn more about the program’s curriculum, faculty, scholarships, facilities, and the GU experience. They will also meet professors from Greenville University and St. John's College of Nursing. The mobile simulation unit that students use will also be on campus that day. The unit:

Gives students hands-on experience in patient care via computerized, programmable manikins.

Allows instructors to record student interactions with the manikins for later review and learning.

Better prepares students for any situation in a clinical environment.

Is used in every course.

Allows students to learn, practice, and enhance skills in a no-risk, safe environment.

The Nursing Preview Day is free to attend and takes place at 10 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021, on the Greenville University campus. For more information, call the GU Admissions Office at 618-664-7100. To register for the event, click here.

About St. John’s College

St. John’s College, a department of St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois, is the oldest Catholic hospital-based school of nursing in the United States. In 1886, the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis founded St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. Their mission was to care for the sick and needy of the community in a spirit of joy, respect, and commitment to competence. Initially, the school was created as a two-year diploma program to educate members of the founding religious order. In 1912 the school accepted the first laywomen. St. John's School of Nursing transitioned into St. John's College in 1991. Today, St. John's College students can earn a Bachelor or Master of Science in Nursing degree. During our long and rich history, we have undergone many transitions. However, the constant has been dedication to the education of professional nurses whose practice exemplifies excellence in health care.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,100 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

