GREENVILLE - Greenville University and St. John’s College of Nursing are pleased to announce a partnership that will give students a four-year path to earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. This will decrease GU students’ nursing school journey from five years to four years.

“We are happy to be partnering with St. John’s College of Nursing. They offer a top-notch BSN program with many connections for placement in hospitals and clinics across our region,” says Suzanne Davis, J.D., MBA, president of Greenville University. “We are also thankful for HSHS Holy Family Hospital for offering scholarships for local students to pursue a degree in nursing. This collaboration has been in the works for quite some time, so it’s great to see it come to fruition for current and future Greenville University students.”

The first pathway is for Greenville University students to complete their pre-nursing courses at GU, then attend St. John’s College of Nursing to complete the final two years of study in Springfield, Illinois, including clinicals at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. This pathway is available to GU students now. Prospective students may apply and be admitted in fall 2021.

The second pathway allows Greenville University students to complete their pre-nursing coursework at GU, then enter the St. John’s College of Nursing program on Greenville’s campus. In this scenario, the clinical experiences will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, and at other HSHS hospitals in the southern part of the state. This pathway is available upon approval from accrediting bodies. Students will be admitted through this pathway in fall 2022.

“All of us at St. John’s College of Nursing are excited about this partnership with Greenville University,” says Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor and professor at St. John’s College of Nursing. “Students will now be able to meet their nursing goals more efficiently by saving both time and money to complete their degrees.”

Greenville University began working on this partnership with St. John’s College in February 2019, as prospective student demand for a nursing program increased. From the start, the partnership was a good fit with GU’s commitment to collaboration and innovation.

“Since we began working on this partnership… the leadership of St. John’s College of Nursing and Greenville University have each realized not only a practical benefit for our students, but also a shared mission of using education to promote Christian faith and service,” says Dr. Dave Holden, a GU dean who plays a key role in partnership development at the University. “Our colleagues at St. John’s are wonderful to work with and we look forward to hosting their nursing program on our campus after the required regulatory approvals are finalized.”

