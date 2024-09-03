GREENVILLE - Greenville University has partnered with the East St. Louis School District to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This agreement facilitates a scholarship program that allows East St. Louis School District employees to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees through Greenville University's online programs at a reduced cost.

This partnership provides employees of the East St. Louis School District with the opportunity to enroll in the following degree programs: Bachelor of Science Degree Majors:

• Early Childhood Education

• Elementary Education

• Organizational Leadership

• Psychology Master's Degrees: • Master of Science in Managment

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

• Master of Arts Majors:

• Coaching o Curriculum and Instruction

• English as a Second Language

• Special Education

• Teaching Early Childhood and Elementary Education

• Teaching Elementary Education

Professional Education Endorsement:

• Drivers Education

• English as a Second Language

• Learning Behavior Specialist 1

• Early Childhood Education

This partnership benefits both Greenville University and the East St. Louis School District by providing current employees with the opportunity to advance their education while maintaining their employment. Additionally, the collaboration aims to create employment opportunities for Greenville University graduates, who will be better positioned to secure jobs within the East St. Louis School District.

Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions at Greenville University, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "This agreement strengthens the relationship between the University and its stakeholders. Our goal is to provide educators with opportunities to advance their careers and to support future educators in securing employment. This partnership will empower them to achieve greater success in the classroom and beyond."

Businesses or organizations interested in offering reduced tuition for Greenville University's online courses to their employees or affiliates are encouraged to contact Emily Brooks at Emily.brooks@greenville.edu.

