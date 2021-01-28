GREENVILLE - Greenville University is continually working to make the college experience better, including making the transfer process as seamless as possible.

Just within the last six months, GU signed first-time articulation agreements with Elgin Community College, St. Louis Community College, and Triton College and added to existing agreements with Kaskaskia College, Lake Land College, Lewis & Clark College, and Richland College.

These articulation agreements mean a student can start the coursework toward their degree at one of those institutions and easily transfer associate degree credits to Greenville University, complete a four-year degree and graduate from GU.

One of the problems transfer students often run into, is not all the credits they complete toward their associate’s degree count toward a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution. GU Articulations Coordinator Deb Miller says the agreements between institutions ultimately help students plan for success.

“Articulations enable students to carefully plan the most efficient pathway, both academic and economic, to their college degree,” Miller says. “Courses have been outlined and preapproved for transfer, making every credit “count” in their academic journey.”

GU has over 80 agreements with nine regional colleges covering a variety of majors including accounting, agribusiness, engineering, exercise science, marketing, early childhood education, and many more.

Advisors, students and parents can visit transferology.com to enter coursework and instantly see how credits transfer to Greenville University.

For more information about GU’s current articulation agreements, contact GU Admissions at 618.664.7100 or admissions@greenville.edu or visit greenville.edu/admissions.

