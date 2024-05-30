Greenville University and Triad CUSD #2 To Partner
GREENVILLE – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been reached between Greenville University of Greenville, Illinois, and Triad Community Unit School #2 of Troy, Illinois. The MOU provides a framework between GU and the district to provide an employee scholarship program for associated full-time and part-time employees of the school district.
The agreement provides for reduced cost of the University’s online graduate and undergraduate programs. The programs include the following:
The Bachelor of Science Degree programs include: Agribusiness, Business Management, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Organizational Leadership and Psychology.
Master’s degrees programs include: Master of Science in Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts Majors: Coaching; Curriculum and Instruction; English as a Second Language; Special Education; Teaching Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Teaching Elementary Education.
Through this agreement, Greenville University includes coursework toward professional educational endorsements in Drivers Education, English as a Second Language, Learning Behavior Specialist 1, and Early Childhood Education which expand a teacher’s personal development and career growth opportunities.
Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions says “at GU, we value partnerships with school districts. We want to give opportunities to educators to advance their careers and empower them for greater success in the classroom or in other various positions within their district.”
The Triad Community Unit #2 includes Henning Elementary School, Marine Elementary School, Silver Creek Elementary School, St. Jacob Elementary School, Triad Middle School, and Triad High School. There are nearly five-hundred thirty employees in the district according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCEES).
When the District was formed 1954, there were a total of 869 students in the three communities of Troy, St. Jacob, and Marine, which are all located in Madison County. Today there are 3,995 students attending school in the Triad District from grades pre- kindergarten through grade 12.
Any business or organization interested in offering the benefit of reduced tuition for GU's online classes to its employees or affiliates may contact Emily.brooks@greenville.edu.
---
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.---