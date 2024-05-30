GREENVILLE – A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been reached between Greenville University of Greenville, Illinois, and Triad Community Unit School #2 of Troy, Illinois. The MOU provides a framework between GU and the district to provide an employee scholarship program for associated full-time and part-time employees of the school district.

The agreement provides for reduced cost of the University’s online graduate and undergraduate programs. The programs include the following:

The Bachelor of Science Degree programs include: Agribusiness, Business Management, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Organizational Leadership and Psychology.

Master’s degrees programs include: Master of Science in Management, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts Majors: Coaching; Curriculum and Instruction; English as a Second Language; Special Education; Teaching Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Teaching Elementary Education.

Through this agreement, Greenville University includes coursework toward professional educational endorsements in Drivers Education, English as a Second Language, Learning Behavior Specialist 1, and Early Childhood Education which expand a teacher’s personal development and career growth opportunities.

Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions says “at GU, we value partnerships with school districts. We want to give opportunities to educators to advance their careers and empower them for greater success in the classroom or in other various positions within their district.”