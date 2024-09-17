GREENVILLE – Greenville University is excited to announce a new partnership with Jersey Community Unit School District 100 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to provide mutual benefits to both organizations by offering scholarship opportunities to employees of Jersey CUSD 100 and creating pathways for professional development and employment.

Under the terms of the MOU, employees of Jersey CUSD 100 will have access to a tuition scholarship for Greenville University’s online undergraduate and graduate programs. This opportunity is available for employees seeking to advance their careers while working full or part-time in the school district.

The scholarship applies to a range of academic programs including Bachelor of Science degrees in Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Organizational Leadership, and Psychology, as well as various master’s degree programs such as Management, Business Administration (MBA), and several educational endorsements.

Emily Brooks, Director of Online Admissions at Greenville University emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "This partnership demonstrates our dedication to supporting educators and providing opportunities for personal and professional growth. Together, we're helping educators reach their goals and make a lasting impact in their communities."

Organizations or businesses interested in providing their employees with access to Greenville University's online courses at a reduced tuition rate are encouraged to contact Emily Brooks at Emily.brooks@greenville.edu.

About Jersey Community Unit School District 100:

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 serves students across several schools, providing quality education and fostering growth within the Jerseyville area.

About Greenville University:

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts institution located in Greenville, Illinois. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs to more than 1,000 students. For more information, visit www.greenville.edu.

---