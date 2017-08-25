GREENFIELD - To suffer through pain, you need to prepare yourself for it.

In this case, what does a fullback have to do to go through to take such physical punishment throughout a season? For starters, teach yourself to enjoy it, and that’s what Greenfield-Northwestern fullback, Jacob Foiles did a year ago.

“He sets an example through his work-ethic,” Greenfield-Northwestern head coach Joe Pembrook said. He’s a big, strong physical kid and he’s prepared himself very well in the off-season. He knows that he’ll be the brunt of our offense, handle the workload, and being able to enjoy the contact. He’ll certainly be the focal point.

Foiles is one of the best players in all of the WIVC coming back production wise. He carried the ball 218 times, rushed for 1,520 yards and scored 26 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a share of the WIVC South conference title and a 6-4 season. Foiles is quick to dish most of the credit to the offensive line.

“I’m pretty excited about all of that, but most of the reason why I got any of that is mostly because of my line. Hopefully, we can rebuild another line to match up to the same potential as last year’s.”

The three-year starter is built like a tank. Foiles is six-foot, one-inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He’s not much of an east-to-west runner but is north-to-south and will take plenty of punishment. However, he'll inflict a fair amount to several who stand in his way.

The Tigers graduated their entire offensive line and will have five new members in the trenches to lead the way for Foiles and the other backs.

“All of them are new, but are learning,” Foiles said. “I mostly just try and lead by example and just show them how to do it.”

During the off-season, Foiles spent hours getting in condition for the season.

“A whole lot of lifting and running with coaches all the time. Getting up in the mornings, working hard and stuff like that.”

However, he spent many more hours bucking bales. A typical day would start early in the morning and last until midnight if everything is taken care of. Foiles claims that has helped him in regards to football as well.

“Bucking bales definitely does build a lot of muscle and keeping up with a truck can sometimes be difficult,” Foiles said with a smile. “It does hurt your back.”

When asked what his best individual game was, Foiles thought for a couple of seconds and concluded, “Against Carrollton.”

He’s probably right.

That night the Tigers torched the Hawks for 420 yards, and Foiles rushed for over 200 yards and scored four touchdowns, including a 75-yard score that proved to be the game-winner. Taking the down the Hawks was a long time coming for Foiles and the rest of his teammates

“It felt great. It was the first time we ever beat Carrollton in my entire career of football, which I’ve been wanting to do since fifth grade. It felt good to get that goal finally.”

Statistically, Foiles has a chance to become one of the greatest running backs to grace the storied Tiger football program. Perhaps not the legend status of Patrick Bowman, but certainly right up there with a host of fantastic Tiger greats. He’s scored 34 rushing touchdowns and rushed for 2,147 yards in his career. Not only that, his 26 rushing touchdowns tied the single season school record and he’s looking to break it for good this season.

Expectations are high for the Tigers, and several have them winning the WIVC South outright title and with that, making a playoff run. The first round of the playoffs has been a roadblock for the Tigers since 2013, and if they take care of business in the regular season, then Foiles and the rest will be looking to make things right.

“It’s definitely frustrating getting there and missing the chance every time, but it’s another goal for me to get past the first playoff game and then hopefully the rest.”

