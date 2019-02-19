CARROLLTON - Greenfield-Northwestern’s athleticism was too much for Griggsville-Perry in a 71-66 triumph Monday night at the start of the Carrollton IHSA Class 1A Boys Basketball Regional.

Doug McWhorter led Greenfield-Northwestern with 17 points, Dylan Pohlman had 13 points, Brady Pembrook 12 and Ben Nord 10 as the Tigers eliminated Griggsville-Perry in a play-in game.

Tate Kunzeman led the Tornadoes with 18 points, Tanner Leedy had 13 points, Dalton Sheuman had 11 and Avery Bradshaw had 10.

Greenfield-Northwestern is now 12-15, and advances to a semifinal game Tuesday night against Jacksonville Routt Catholic, with the game starting at 6 p.m. Griggsville-Perry ends its season at 5-25. The Tigers’ game tonight was moved to 6 p.m. because of inclement weather predictions.

“We came out in the second half and knocked down some perimeter shots and got a little bit of separation on two or three different occasions,” Greenfield-Northwestern head coach Joe Pembrook said. “We had some turnovers in bunches and they closed the gap. They are very well coached it went back and forth we were fortunate to come out ahead. We thought the longer game went better chance we had to win it.”

Greenfield-Northwestern is scheduled to meet Routt next and Coach Pembrook said his team has to come out and be the “hunter, not the hunted.”

“We will have to shoot the ball well against them to win,” he said.

