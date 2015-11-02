(Photos courtesy of Sherry Fraley Photography)

GREENFIELD - Greenfield-Northwestern continued its tradition in the IHSA CLass 1A football playoffs on Saturday, playing a tough Leroy team in difficult playing conditions, falling 30-0, despite a solid effort.

Article continues after sponsor message

Greenfield’s field was underwater for a period of time in the summer due to flooding. By the conclusion of the contest against Leroy, it was nearly all mud. These photos by area photographer Sherry Fraley depict how Greenfield-Northwestern fought to play through those conditions.

Greenfield-Northwestern coach Joe Pembrook described the season as “successful” with his team finishing 6-4, despite a 1-2 overall start.

In photo one, Coach Joe Pembrook fires up the Tiger’s during a Greenfield-Northwestern time out during Saturday’s playoff game against Leroy.

In photo two, Matthew Walker makes the tackle as more Greenfield-Northwestern players rush to assist, #51 Quinn Beckman, #28 Jordan Williams, #5 Blane Bilbruck, and #61 Trenton Marshall.

In photo three, Taegan Grigsby thows mud and grass and he digs in to gain some yards for Greenfield-Northwestern in Saturday’s playoff game on Fleur dis Lis Field in Greenfield. Grigsby concluded a brilliant career for the Tigers in the game.