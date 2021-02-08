Greene Totals 2,206 Deer In Hunting Seasons, Calhoun 1,847, in Illinois Harvest, Total of 162,575 Deer Taken Statewide
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 162,575 deer during all 2020-21 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 17, 2021. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 153,174 deer in 2019-20.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
During the 2020-21 deer seasons, hunters took 45.4 percent does and 54.6 percent males.
Greene had 2206 deer taken in the season, while Calhoun had 1,847 deer taken. Jersey had 1,354 taken.
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 75,544 deer (new record) during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2020 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2021. The total archery harvest during the 2019-20 season was 67,743 deer.
Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,321 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 10-12, 2020), compared to 3,774 in 2019.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 76,579 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 20-22, 2020 and Dec. 3-6, 2020, compared with 75,417 deer taken during the 2019 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,447 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 11-13, 2020, compared with harvest of 3,076 deer in the 2019 muzzleloader season.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2020-21 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 17, 2021 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,684 deer, compared with a harvest of 3,164 deer taken during those seasons in 2019-20. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021.
There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2020-21. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.
For more information on Illinois deer harvest in recent years (prior to 2020-21), check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2020-21, and final 2019-20 harvest results for comparison.
2020-2021 Preliminary Deer Harvest
County
Archery
Youth
Firearm
Muzzleloader
LW-CWD
Total
Adams
1549
70
2223
107
0
3949
Alexander
224
12
423
27
0
686
Bond
495
19
664
19
0
1197
Boone
183
2
137
7
33
362
Brown
865
37
947
58
273
2180
Bureau
838
20
1001
49
0
1908
Calhoun
997
24
777
49
0
1847
Carroll
613
4
558
22
105
1302
Cass
745
19
652
28
0
1444
Champaign
429
15
230
16
0
690
Christian
583
23
608
32
0
1246
Clark
966
27
1070
57
0
2120
Clay
759
33
1217
35
134
2178
Clinton
674
18
685
28
0
1405
Coles
839
13
673
20
0
1545
Cook
191
0
0
0
0
191
Crawford
1094
20
932
24
108
2178
Cumberland
602
39
856
29
0
1526
DeKalb
217
2
113
6
27
365
DeWitt
631
10
365
19
0
1025
Douglas
226
9
163
Article continues after sponsor message
7
0
405
DuPage
42
0
0
0
0
42
Edgar
589
11
542
31
0
1173
Edwards
331
8
383
17
0
739
Effingham
693
51
946
24
117
1831
Fayette
1226
32
1610
59
0
2927
Ford
63
2
123
5
0
193
Franklin
1352
29
1268
64
0
2713
Fulton
1714
54
1914
74
349
4105
Gallatin
352
12
423
15
0
802
Greene
1038
49
1066
53
0
2206
Grundy
370
7
252
10
71
710
Hamilton
1011
38
1065
47
189
2350
Hancock
1087
48
1778
94
0
3007
Hardin
461
8
684
37
0
1190
Henderson
411
12
454
14
75
966
Henry
583
16
448
23
0
1070
Iroquois
535
11
491
31
0
1068
Jackson
1394
61
2081
61
0
3597
Jasper
860
38
1076
49
0
2023
Jefferson
1949
63
1885
99
0
3996
Jersey
669
24
633
28
0
1354
JoDaviess
1213
28
1544
68
359
3212
Johnson
871
32
1318
41
0
2262
Kane
More like this: