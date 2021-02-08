SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 162,575 deer during all 2020-21 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded Jan. 17, 2021. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 153,174 deer in 2019-20.

During the 2020-21 deer seasons, hunters took 45.4 percent does and 54.6 percent males.

Greene had 2206 deer taken in the season, while Calhoun had 1,847 deer taken. Jersey had 1,354 taken.

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 75,544 deer (new record) during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2020 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2021. The total archery harvest during the 2019-20 season was 67,743 deer.

Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,321 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 10-12, 2020), compared to 3,774 in 2019.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 76,579 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 20-22, 2020 and Dec. 3-6, 2020, compared with 75,417 deer taken during the 2019 firearm season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested a preliminary total of 3,447 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 11-13, 2020, compared with harvest of 3,076 deer in the 2019 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2020-21 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 17, 2021 with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 4,684 deer, compared with a harvest of 3,164 deer taken during those seasons in 2019-20. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 and Jan. 15-17, 2021.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season, which is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 20 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2020-21. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

For more information on Illinois deer harvest in recent years (prior to 2020-21), check the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/deer/Pages/AnnualDeerHarvestReports.aspx

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2020-21, and final 2019-20 harvest results for comparison.

2020-2021 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muzzleloader

LW-CWD

Total

Adams

1549

70

2223

107

0

3949

Alexander

224

12

423

27

0

686

Bond

495

19

664

19

0

1197

Boone

183

2

137

7

33

362

Brown

865

37

947

58

273

2180

Bureau

838

20

1001

49

0

1908

Calhoun

997

24

777

49

0

1847

Carroll

613

4

558

22

105

1302

Cass

745

19

652

28

0

1444

Champaign

429

15

230

16

0

690

Christian

583

23

608

32

0

1246

Clark

966

27

1070

57

0

2120

Clay

759

33

1217

35

134

2178

Clinton

674

18

685

28

0

1405

Coles

839

13

673

20

0

1545

Cook

191

0

0

0

0

191

Crawford

1094

20

932

24

108

2178

Cumberland

602

39

856

29

0

1526

DeKalb

217

2

113

6

27

365

DeWitt

631

10

365

19

0

1025

Douglas

226

9

163

7

0

405

DuPage

42

0

0

0

0

42

Edgar

589

11

542

31

0

1173

Edwards

331

8

383

17

0

739

Effingham

693

51

946

24

117

1831

Fayette

1226

32

1610

59

0

2927

Ford

63

2

123

5

0

193

Franklin

1352

29

1268

64

0

2713

Fulton

1714

54

1914

74

349

4105

Gallatin

352

12

423

15

0

802

Greene

1038

49

1066

53

0

2206

Grundy

370

7

252

10

71

710

Hamilton

1011

38

1065

47

189

2350

Hancock

1087

48

1778

94

0

3007

Hardin

461

8

684

37

0

1190

Henderson

411

12

454

14

75

966

Henry

583

16

448

23

0

1070

Iroquois

535

11

491

31

0

1068

Jackson

1394

61

2081

61

0

3597

Jasper

860

38

1076

49

0

2023

Jefferson

1949

63

1885

99

0

3996

Jersey

669

24

633

28

0

1354

JoDaviess

1213

28

1544

68

359

3212

Johnson

871

32

1318

41

0

2262

Kane

