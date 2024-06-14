CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on DUI and drug-related charges over the past few weeks, according to the latest Jail Booking Report from the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler L. Kleidon, 32, of White Hall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of firearms/ammo. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on May 10, 2024 and was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

William J. Reilley, 38, of Roodhouse, was charged with possession of 100-400 grams of methamphetamine on May 9, 2024. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department and was released and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

Daniel L. Kessinger, 36, White Hall, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. The White Hall Police Department arrested Kessinger on June 4, 2024, and he has since been released and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alexa M. Schofield, 30, of White Hall, faces one count each of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. She was arrested on June 7, 2024 by the Roodhouse Police Department before being released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Christine M. Vance, 56, of White Hall, was charged with four total offenses, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on an expired license. The White Hall Police Department arrested Vance on May 2, 2024, and she has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Tambra L. Virgin, 50, of Roodhouse, faces one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The Roodhouse Police Department arrested her on May 21, 2024 and she was released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Miranda N. Davidson, 32, of White Hall, faces one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on June 4, 2024 by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released with a Notice To Appear in court.

Evelyn J. Julian, 44, of Roodhouse, was arrested on May 31, 2024 for driving under the influence. She was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and was released and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: