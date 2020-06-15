CARROLLTON - The Greene County Agriculture Fair Board of Directors announced this week that the 167th Greene County Fair scheduled for June 20-27, 2020, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of our community, sponsors, exhibitors, showmen, visitors, and volunteers, the event has been canceled," the Fair Board said in a statement. "We believe this is the best decision for the fair as well as our surrounding communities. Please note that county fairs cannot operate in Illinois until Phase 5. Stay tuned and continue to follow our Facebook page for announcements for events we may host later this year when we know it is safe to do so. We will have fireworks at some point this year."

Miss Greene County Fair 2019, Anja Goetten, Junior Miss Green County Fair 2019, Elaina Lansaw, and Little Miss Greene County Fair 2019, Jade Range, will continue their reign until the 2021 pageant.

"Even though this is a sad and difficult decision for our fair family, we are happy to have these three amazing queens and their families for another year," the Fair Board said.

"We will continue to work throughout the year on projects and improvements and be stronger than ever in 2021!"

