GREENE COUNTY RESULTS 22 OF 22 PRECINCTS REPORTING, 3374 BALLOTS CAST ( 8523 VOTERS )

R US PRESIDENT 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JEB BUSH (Republican) 22 1.01% CHRIS CHRISTIE (Republican) 7 0.32% DONALD J. TRUMP (Republican) 1014 46.77% TED CRUZ (Republican) 808 37.27% MARCO RUBIO (Republican) 131 6.04% RAND PAUL (Republican) 10 0.46% CARLY FIORINA (Republican) 2 0.09% MIKE HUCKABEE (Republican) 5 0.23% RICK SANTORUM (Republican) 1 0.05% JOHN R. KASICH (Republican) 145 6.69% BEN CARSON (Republican) 22 1.01% Write-in Votes 1 0.05% R US SENATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JAMES T. MARTER (Republican) 490 27.36% MARK STEVEN KIRK (Republican) 1301 72.64% D US PRESIDENT 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) HILLARY CLINTON (Democrat) 503 46.49% WILLIE L. WILSON (Democrat) 14 1.29% MARTIN J. O'MALLEY (Democrat) 11 1.02% ROQUE DE LA FUENTE (Democrat) 2 0.18% LARRY COHEN (Democrat) 12 1.11% BERNIE SANDERS (Democrat) 530 48.98% Write-in Votes 10 0.92% D US SENATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) ANDREA ZOPP (Democrat) 193 21.91% TAMMY DUCKWORTH (Democrat) 566 64.25% NAPOLEON HARRIS (Democrat) 122 13.85% D COMPTROLLER 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) SUSANA MENDOZA (Democrat) 831 100% R COMPTROLLER 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) LESLIE MUNGER (Republican) 1590 100% R D13 CONGRESS 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) RODNEY DAVIS (Republican) 1263 62.25% ETHAN VANDERSAND (Republican) 766 37.75% R D13 DELEGATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 3 ) ADAM M. BROWN (Republican) 201 3.82% MARTIN DAVIS (Republican) 224 4.25% GORDY HULTEN (Republican) 33 0.63% TONI GAUEN (Republican) 683 12.97% DOUG HARTMANN (Republican) 817 15.51% RAJA SADIQ (Republican) 530 10.06% JAMES KAMMER (Republican) 610 11.58% MARK STRANG (Republican) 755 14.33% NICHOLAS KAMMER (Republican) 532 10.1% GREGORY G. STANEK (Republican) 17 0.32% KRISTIN WILLIAMSON (Republican) 19 0.36% MARK BALLARD (Republican) 73 1.39% ALLEN AL DEUTSCH (Republican) 10 0.19% JOAN DYKSTRA (Republican) 13 0.25% DONNA GIERTZ (Republican) 12 0.23% STUART C. KING (Republican) 47 0.89% JOHN H. ELDER (Republican) 41 0.78% SUSAN REYNOLDS (Republican) 45 0.85% CORY MARK JOBE (Republican) 104 1.97% KEVIN J. BREHENY (Republican) 108 2.05% JOHN J. FARNEY (Republican) 107 2.03% FREDERICK FLORETH (Republican) 23 0.44% JOHN BAMBENEK (Republican) 11 0.21% TIMOTHY JOHNSON (Republican) 90 1.71% ROY HERTEL (Republican) 63 1.2% MICHAEL McCORMICK (Republican) 99 1.88% R D13 ALT DELEGATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 3 ) HEIDY P. CARRUTHERS (Republican) 130 2.76% BRUCE KETTELKAMP (Republican) 57 1.21% JERROLD STOCKS (Republican) 47 1% ROSANNA PULIDO (Republican) 679 14.44% KATHY SCATURRO (Republican) 700 14.89% CYRIL STURM (Republican) 595 12.65% JON W. RECTOR (Republican) 23 0.49% CATHY RECTOR (Republican) 19 0.4% ERIC BUSSELL (Republican) 25 0.53% SIDNEY ROHRSCHEIB (Republican) 531 11.29% STANLEY PRATT (Republican) 622 13.23% STEVEN BAYES (Republican) 564 11.99% CATHI COWAN (Republican) 16 0.34% AMY MAHER (Republican) 17 0.36% DIANA WILLIAMS (Republican) 32 0.68% DUSTIN PETERSON (Republican) 85 1.81% JUSTIN SINNER (Republican) 70 1.49% SEAN FITZGERREL (Republican) 72 1.53% JERALD F. JACOBS (Republican) 39 0.83% STEPHEN S. HAURY (Republican) 27 0.57% TERRA R. PATIENT (Republican) 22 0.47% BRETT JACKSON (Republican) 24 0.51% SETH M. McMILLAN (Republican) 103 2.19% JAMES B. McGUIRE (Republican) 103 2.19% MICHAEL P. MURPHY (Republican) 100 2.13% D D13 CONGRESS 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) MARK D. WICKLUND (Democrat) 803 100% D D13 DELEGATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 5 ) ANDY MANAR (Democrat) 451 11.13% CINDA KLICKNA (Democrat) 387 9.55% MICHAEL G. MATEJKA (Democrat) 380 9.38% DORIS JEAN TURNER (Democrat) 416 10.27% RICK TERVEN (Democrat) 375 9.26% JAROD HITCHINGS (Democrat) 66 1.63% NAOMI D. JAKOBSSON (Democrat) 313 7.73% AARON AMMONS (Democrat) 348 8.59% MATTHEW PASQUINI (Democrat) 328 8.1% PAMELLA GRONEMEYER (Democrat) 356 8.79% ZACHARY BRAUN (Democrat) 339 8.37% MARCEY GOLDSTEIN (Democrat) 292 7.21% R D50 STATE SENATE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) WILLIAM SAM McCANN (Republican) 1199 58.63% BRYCE BENTON (Republican) 846 41.37% R D100 REPRESENTATIVE 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) CHRIS DAVIDSMEYER (Republican) 1783 100% D CORONER 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) DANNY JOE POWELL (Democrat) 674 59.91% DEAN E. BISHOP SR (Democrat) 451 40.09% D COUNTY BOARD 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 4 ) JIMMY NAVILLE (Democrat) 495 40.57% JOYCE A. CLARK (Democrat) 725 59.43% D 2YR COUNTY BRD 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JERRY R RENO (Democrat) 960 100% R CIRCUIT CLERK 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) SHIRLEY A. THORNTON (Republican) 1834 100% R STATE ATTORNEY 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) CALEB L. BRISCOE (Republican) 1815 100% R COUNTY BOARD 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 4 ) MICHAEL S. McNEAR (Republican) 1277 32.31% RANDY J CUSTER (Republican) 1326 33.55% MARK STRANG (Republican) 1349 34.13% R 2YR COUNTY BRD 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) DAVID M. SURBECK (Republican) 852 48.69% A.J. McADAMS (Republican) 898 51.31% D ESR GREENE CALHOUN JERSEY MACOUPIN 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) MICHELLE MUELLER (Democrat) 876 100% R ESR ADAMS BROWN CASS MORGAN PIKE SCOTT 3 of 3 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JILL REIS (Republican) 3 100% D D7 JUD KELLEY VAC 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) RICK VERTICCHIO (Democrat) 817 100% D D7 JUD LONDRIGAN VAC 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) DAVID REID (Democrat) 830 100% R D7 JUD KELLEY VAC 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) RYAN CADAGIN (Republican) 1510 100% R D7 JUD LONDRIGAN VAC 22 of 22 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) APRIL TROEMPER (Republican) 1479 100% R BLUFFDALE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JOHN R. R BLUFFDALE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JOHN R. SCHILD (Republican) 90 100% R LINDER 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) SHIRLEY THORNTON (Republican) 73 100% R ROCKBRIDGE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) PAUL ROTH (Republican) 52 100% R WHITE HALL 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) DAVID M. SURBECK (Republican) 118 100% R WHITE HALL 2 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) CHRISTOPHER ELLIOTT (Republican) 65 100% R WOODVILLE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) ROBERT J. SCHILD (Republican) 57 100% D CARROLLTON 3 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) JAMES BANGHART (Democrat) 109 100% D ROCKBRIDGE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) KELLY JACOBS (Democrat) 18 100% D WOODVILLE 1 COMMITTEEMAN 1 of 1 precincts reporting Vote for ( 1 ) PATRICK McGLASSON (Democrat) 20 100% 