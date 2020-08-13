CARROLLTON - Greene County Public Health Administrator Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P., provided an udpate on census self-response rates on Thursday. Peters reports the current self-response rate for Greene County is 59.4 percent of households responding.

"This is very low compared to the rest of the state and country," Peters said. "The state average is 68.4 percent."

Here is a breakdown for the towns in Greene County in regard to the census self-response rates:

Carrollton 68.5 Greenfield 67.2 White Hall 66.1 Wilmington 63.4 Athensville 56.8 Roodhouse 56.5 Bluffdale 55.2 Eldred 50.4 Wrights 45.6 Kane 41.9 Walkerville 40.5 Patterson 39.4 Rockbridge 32.6 Hillview 27.8

Have YOU responded to the 2020 Census yet? Help Greene County TODAY! It only takes about 10 minutes. Currently 41 percent of the households in Greene County have not responded to the census. This will have a MAJOR impact on our county for the next 10 years! Funding for our towns, schools, roads, health departments, police/fire departments, first responders, meal assistance and much more is dependent on the census count. Please complete the census at 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. Census workers will start knocking on doors this week, please do your part to help your community by completing your census today! ( Please share this post! )

