Godfrey – Corporate and Community Learning at Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a series of green courses to help participants “Think Green, Live Green” this spring.

“The idea of going green has so many interpretations,” said Katie Sledge, assistant director of CCL. “Our goal with these workshops is to transform the overarching concept of environmental sustainability into practical advice and small changes people can make in their everyday life.”

Vegetarian Basics

6-9 p.m. April 19, N.O. Nelson, N4 119, $30, Instructor: Michelle Catalano

Anyone looking to explore vegetarian recipes or find out what it takes to incorporate meatless meals into his or her diet can explore nutritional information and the health benefits of eating vegetarian food, how to avoid the wrong ways to be a vegetarian and even sample some popular vegetarian dishes during this workshop. Vegetarian meals can be less expensive, tastier, and much healthier than meat-centered meals if they are planned and prepared properly.

Introduction to Green Building

6-8 p.m. May 5 & 12, N.O. Nelson, N4 119, $49, Instructor: Don Dieckmann

Whether building a new home or remodeling an existing one, this workshop is designed to teach homeowners the basics of high performance green building. Participants will learn how to make their homes more energy efficient and environmentally friendly, which can reduce household expenses and decrease the effect on climate change. Get tips on green building techniques including solar energy, water conservation, wind turbines, heating, cooling, lighting and protection against harmful mold and gasses.

Greening Your Business

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., May 7 & 14, N.O. Nelson, N4 119, $65, Instructor: Phillip Hudson

This new green workshop offers business owners practical steps to create a sustainable work environment. Participants will learn about reducing resource consumption, streamlining waste management, green information technology systems and more. Course fee includes a reference book that will help green novices and experts alike make simple yet significant changes that will drive measurable savings.

Saving Green While Going Green

6-9 p.m., June 14, Godfrey Campus, Trimpe 156, $25, Instructor: Chuck Herring

Save some extra money by learning practical and simple ways to reduce monthly energy bills without taking a toll on the environment. Through demonstrations, printed materials and discussion, this course will teach participants some common sense ways to go green at home, and save some money in the process.

For more information on these courses, contact Corporate and Community Learning at (618) 468-5777. To register for a class, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000.

