ELSAH - The Green Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast in Elsah, IL has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for bed and breakfast inns by Tripadvisor for the second year in a row.

Known for its delicious homecooked breakfasts, homemade afternoon ‘sweet treats’, and commitment to guest service, the Green Tree Inn received the award based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Award winners are those businesses that consistently receive great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the world.

The Green Tree Inn has received the Certificate of Excellence with a five-star rating from Tripadvisor for the last six years.

“We are honored by this award and must thank all of our guests who took the time to submit reviews of the Green Tree Inn,” Gary and Connie Davis, owners of the inn, said. “2021 has been a challenging year but we have worked to ensure our guests have a safe place to stay and can enjoy a worry-free stay.”

The Davis’ have owned Green Tree Inn for nine years.

The award comes during a particularly challenging year for lodging properties. According to TripAdvisor, Green Tree Inn Bed & Breakfast Inn stood out by providing great service and experiences to its guests.

I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”



