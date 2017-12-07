The future looks bright for Southwestern basketball with these talented girls. The girls display their sectional plaque after trampling Pana. The team plays Saturday at the IESA State Girls Basketball quarterfinals. (All photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

VANDALIA - Southwestern’s eighth-grade girls are on their way to the IESA state basketball tournament.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Southwestern’s girls basketball team advanced to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament by thumping Pana 43-16 Wednesday night at Vandalia.

Addie Green guided Southwestern with 21 points and Cami Bolin contributed 8 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Addie as usual was our leader, handling the ball and scoring,” Wooley said. “Cami also had a great game. All of our girls on the team played well. They had a lot of big kids and we switched offenses some in the second half. I thought overall, our kids played well.”

Southwestern, 23-1, plays at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against 15-7 Tolono Unity at Germantown Middle School, north of Peoria in the state quarterfinals.

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - Edwardsville Track & Field Teams Recognized for Great Season

Aug 3, 2023 - Kailey Vickrey Ends Her Explorers' Track and Field Career With Fond Memories, State Appearance

 