ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys basketball point guard Sammy Green had one of his better games of the season Saturday night as the Explorers romped past Belleville Althoff 56-39.

Green had 19 points to lead the Explorers. Nick Herman also grabbed 10 offensive rebounds for the Explorers.

"Sammy Green had a spectacular game handling the ball and shooting the basketball to lead us," said Marquette Catholic head coach Steve Medford. "We played really well. I thought Isaiah Ervin was great defensively and Nick Hermann's energy was great.

"Our kids executed very well last night against a good Althoff team. We are currently 10-0 and don't play until the Christmas tourney when we play Waterloo. I like where we are with this group."

