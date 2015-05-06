Kallen Loveless had another solid effort on Tuesday against Belleville East, going one for three with a RBI and tossing a three hitter. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

A sixth-inning home run by Hayli Green got Edwardsville home over Belleville East 3-2 at Edwardsville Tuesday.

The Green homer snapped a nine-game Lancer winning streak and put them two games back of the Tigers in the SWC race; they stand 16-9 overall and 8-2 in the league. The Tigers moved to 18-3 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Jordan Corby and Rachel Anderson each had two hits for the Tigers while Kallen Loveless was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Loveless also got the win, giving up two runs and only three hits while striking out two. Loveless has been stellar in nearly each game she has taken the mound this season.

